The NYPD says they've arrested 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, accused of killing 16-year-old Timothy 'Timi' Oybeola

Oyebola, of Queens, was shot in the head while playing basketball on a court in Brownsville after school on Sept. 21

Oyebola's funeral is scheduled for Saturday

Police say they've arrested the boy suspected of firing the bullet that killed a beloved honors-student teen playing basketball after school at a Brooklyn park last month.

Aaron Nathaniel, 14, will face charges in the shooting death of Timothy "Timi" Oybeola, 16, on Sept. 21, the NYPD says. Details of his arrest weren't immediately available, and it's also unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Oyebola, who's from Queens, was an honors student at Ascend Charter School in Brownsville, and has over and over been called a bright, "good" kid who loved basketball and stayed out of trouble. The 11th-grader already had scholarships on offer.

Earlier this week, Oyebola's parents led hundreds of anti-violence marchers at Chester Playground in Brownsville, where their son died.

His father previously told News 4 that Oyebola was "highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball... They cut his life short. They cut his life short."

Timothy’s father said he’d asked him to stop playing basketball: "'What are you getting from it?'" he recalled asking his son.

But the honor-roll student said he didn’t want to give up the sport.

"'No, no, I love basketball, dad, I will not disappoint you. I am good in my academics,'" his father recalled Timothy saying.

In one particularly heart-wrenching moment at Monday's rally, Oyebola's mother wiped away tears as someone read aloud the birthday message he penned to her just a week before he died.

"'There's no bond like that between a mother and child,'" read the message. "'You know me in ways no one else ever will. You're my mother, my confidante, my hero.'"

Oyebola's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.