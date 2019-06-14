What to Know The suspect accused in a brutal rooftop rape of a 20-year-old woman in the Bronx has been arrested and charged, police said

Temar Bishop, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with rape, attempted murder, sexual abuse and two counts of assault, according to the NYPD

Bishop allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face and raped her just after 5 a.m. on June 1 in a Mott Haven building

The suspect accused in a brutal rooftop rape of a 20-year-old woman in the Bronx has been arrested and charged, police said.

Temar Bishop, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with rape, attempted murder, sexual abuse and two counts of assault, according to the NYPD.

It was not immediately clear if Bishop had an attorney.

Police said they Bishop allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face and raped her just after 5 a.m. on June 1 at a building on Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven.

Allegedly, after the sexual assault, Bishop punched and kicked the victim in the head and body until she lost consciousness.

The woman suffered a fractured nose and lacerations to her face and body, police say. She was treated at a nearby hospital.