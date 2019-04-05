What to Know According to the Time Out Index 2019 survey, 41 percent of New Yorkers have "ghosted" someone

The Big Apple is commonly referred to as the “World’s Capital,” but a recent survey found that the city that never sleeps comes up on top when it comes to other categories.

According to Time Out Index 2019, a survey of more than 30,000 city dwellers worldwide, 41 percent of New Yorkers say they’ve "ghosted" someone — a rate higher than any of the other 48 cities surveyed across the world.

“Ghosting” is used to refer to the act of one person disappearing from a romantic relationship by stopping all communication with the person they are seeing.

The hard-to-navigate dating scene is not the only thing touched upon in the Time Out Index survey.

Information compiled from those surveyed found that New York City came on top to secure the title of the most exciting city in the world surpassing Melbourne and Chicago, which came in at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

Ninety-one percent of New Yorkers also say that the city’s culture is thriving and that there is always something to do or see, according to the survey.