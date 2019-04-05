Survey Names New York City as the World Capital of Excitement -- and Ghosting! - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Survey Names New York City as the World Capital of Excitement -- and Ghosting!

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Survey Names New York City as the World Capital of Excitement -- and Ghosting!
    Getty Images
    File Image: An aerial view of Lower Manhattan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • According to the Time Out Index 2019 survey, 41 percent of New Yorkers have "ghosted" someone

    • The survey gathered information from more than 30,000 dwellers in cities worldwide

    • Information compiled by those surveyed also found that New York City came on top to secure the title of the most exciting city in the world

    The Big Apple is commonly referred to as the “World’s Capital,” but a recent survey found that the city that never sleeps comes up on top when it comes to other categories.

    According to Time Out Index 2019, a survey of more than 30,000 city dwellers worldwide, 41 percent of New Yorkers say they’ve "ghosted" someone — a rate higher than any of the other 48 cities surveyed across the world.

    “Ghosting” is used to refer to the act of one person disappearing from a romantic relationship by stopping all communication with the person they are seeing.

    The hard-to-navigate dating scene is not the only thing touched upon in the Time Out Index survey.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Information compiled from those surveyed found that New York City came on top to secure the title of the most exciting city in the world surpassing Melbourne and Chicago, which came in at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

    Ninety-one percent of New Yorkers also say that the city’s culture is thriving and that there is always something to do or see, according to the survey.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us