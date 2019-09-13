The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old man, and new surveillance video shows two men pushing the shopping cart he was in before his body was dumped outside a Harlem Starbucks. NBC New York’s Marc Santia reports.

New surveillance footage shows two men pushing a shopping cart with a carpet on top through the streets of Harlem Wednesday night. Inside the carpet, a dead body with a gunshot wound to the chest and trauma to the head.

The pair were seen casually strolling along the sidewalk, possibly looking for a spot to dump the body as they pushed the red carriage.

At one point video shows a bicyclist pass by, but the dastardly duo are not phased. They continued pushing the body before it was eventually left out on the curb in front a popular Starbucks on West 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

On Friday, police confirmed the identity of the man as 27-year-old Anthony Lewis. It is still not known if the two men seen pushing Lewis after he died are responsible for his death or were the ones who disposed of the body.

Also on Friday, police sources told NBC New York they were investigating inside an apartment just two blocks north of where a passerby noticed feet or shoes sticking out from the rolled up carpet and called 911 just before 6 a.m. Thursday. It is not known why police are looking at the apartment, just confirming that it is part of their case.

Lewis was found wearing gray pants and T-shirt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear how long he may have been dead.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died. The investigation is ongoing.