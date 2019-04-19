A person fired a gun during a fight in a busy part of downtown Brooklyn — and a bullet grazed a teen girl's leg. Marc Santia reports.

A 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in downtown Brooklyn — and the moment the gunman fired was caught on surveillance video.

Police say two groups of teenagers were arguing near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when the argument escalated and one person pulled out a gun.

Surveillance video from the scene shows bystanders scattering and crouching behind a bus stop as the person fires the gun.

Police sources said one of the bullets grazed a 14-year-old girl’s leg. She was treated for a non-serious injury at the hospital, and her family told News 4 she would be OK physically.

Residents who live in the area, however, said they were shaken by the fact that a shooting had taken place in their neighborhood.

“It’s horrendous to think that something could go on like this. We walk every day with our little ones. They go to school right here,” resident Diana Perez told News 4.

Perez says she’s thankful she and her kids weren’t outside walking at the time.

Police are still searching for the person who fired the gun.