The NYPD released surveillance video identifying two "persons of interest" in Saturday night's fatal shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old in Queens.

Police officers found Aamir Griffin with a gunshot wound at the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses just after 8 p.m., and was ultimately pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, the NYPD said.

Detectives told News 4 that they do not believe the boy was the intended target.

The NYPD released video on Sunday of two individuals they believe are connected to the homicide.

The persons of interest identified by the NYPD are both male; one was seen wearing a red hooded sweater and a dark colored jacket, and the other wore dark clothing.

Queens Fatal Shooting Surveillance Video

This is a good kid with no problems. No problems at all," Griffin's former football coach, Harold Johnson, said. "This is going to be devastating for the community."

A memorial with lighted candles was created at the basketball court Sunday, remembering the young boy's life.

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams was nearby the shooting scene Saturday night and wants to know how the violence could occur with a police watchtower so close to the court.

“We’ve had the skywatch here for sometime what the circumstances are surrounding the skywatch and the officers being during the time of the shooting," Adams said.

The NYPD wants anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the persons of interest to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.