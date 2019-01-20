Surprise Ending: New Chapter for Beloved NYC Bookstore - NBC New York
Surprise Ending: New Chapter for Beloved NYC Bookstore

Published 53 minutes ago

    Beloved Upper West Side Bookstore Is Closing

    A beloved decades-old bookstore, the Westsider, is closing on the Upper West Side. But this isn't a story about steep rents. John Chandler reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

    The story of a beloved Upper West Side used bookstore that was about to close just got a surprise ending. 

    Westsider Rare and Used Bookstore, on Broadway between 80th and 81st streets, was expected to close next month. Owner Dorian Thornley said the problem was low sales. 

    But a patron started a GoFundMe to keep the store open and Thornley said if it raised $50,000, he would abandon his plans to close. 

    On Sunday, after just four days, the fundraiser had pulled in $50,460. 

    Thornley confirmed to NBC 4 New York that he would keep the store open and use the money for back rent, social media, updated books and restocking, and a possible re-launch party. 

