Surprise Ending: New Chapter for Beloved NYC Bookstore

The story of a beloved Upper West Side used bookstore that was about to close just got a surprise ending.

Westsider Rare and Used Bookstore, on Broadway between 80th and 81st streets, was expected to close next month. Owner Dorian Thornley said the problem was low sales.

But a patron started a GoFundMe to keep the store open and Thornley said if it raised $50,000, he would abandon his plans to close.

On Sunday, after just four days, the fundraiser had pulled in $50,460.

Thornley confirmed to NBC 4 New York that he would keep the store open and use the money for back rent, social media, updated books and restocking, and a possible re-launch party.