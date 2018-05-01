A man wearing a surgical mask entered a 7-Eleven in Holbrook around 2 a.m. on Saturday and flashed a gun before demanding cash, authorities said. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

What to Know A robber wearing a surgical mask has been targeting gas stations and shops on Long Island since February

Police say the robber turned himself in after they say his mother spotted him on television

Marchell Rountree, 50, of Bellport is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, according to police

A robber on Long Island who used a surgical mask as a disguise turned himself in after police say his mother recognized him after seeing him on TV.

Officials say 50-year-old Marchell Rountree of Bellport is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery. It wasn’t clear whether Rountree had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

“This individual turned himself in to police after his mother recognized him in surveillance photos used in media reports of the robberies,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said.



Authorities allege Rountree’s crime spree began back on Feb. 17 when he robbed a 7-Eleven in East Patchogue. He then allegedly struck again on Feb. 25 at a Speedway in Yaphank.

He wasn’t seen again until April 21 when he returned to the same East Patchogue 7-Eleven on April 21, officials said. Three days later, a Valero in East Patchogue was robbed, allegedly by Rountree. Then four days later, a 7-Eleven in Holbrook was robbed.

Cops claim he used a gun and demanded money in each of the five robberies.

