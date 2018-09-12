2 Dead After Car Slams Into Long Island Gas Station: Manager

Two people died in a car crash that ended in a mangled wreck at a Long Island gas station, the manger says. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

What to Know A gas station manager tells NBC 4 New York that two people died after their car crashed into the station on Jericho Turnpike early Wednesday

Cops haven't confirmed that two people died in the Long Island wreck at the Sunoco near Veterans Memorial Parkway in Commack

It’s not clear what may have led the car to crash into the station, but there were dense fog advisories in the area at the time

Two people died in a smoky car crash that ended in a mangled wreck at a Long Island gas station, the manger tells NBC 4 New York.

A long stretch of Jericho Turnpike by Veterans Memorial Parkway in Commack is closed while officials clean up and investigate the crash that happened around 2 Wednesday morning, police said. Video from the scene shows a wrecked car with its engine smoking at a Sunoco gas station.

The manager of the station told News 4 that cops told him two men inside the car were killed, however, police have not yet confirmed the fatalities.

It’s not clear what may have led the car to crash into the 24-hour station, but there were dense fog advisories in the area at the time. Additional video shows that fog, two damaged pumps and the station’s canopy partially collapsed.

The area around the crash is expected to be closed for hours. It's not clear when the station would reopen for business.