If you have outdoor plans for Sunday, you might want to think twice.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring the tri-state heavy rain this weekend, according to Storm Team 4's latest forecast.

Not only is Sunday expected to be rather wet, but breezy as well, with highs topping the upper 60s, Storm Team 4 says.

The National Hurricane Center will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Seventeen, which located over the western Gulf of Mexico as of 10 a.m. Friday.

This latest development comes as the majority of the metropolitan region is experiencing rather dry and brisk weather.

Despite more clouds, conditions are expected to remain rather dry, quiet, and mild Friday with highs rising back into the mid 60s in and around the city. While areas north and west of town could see a few sprinkles Friday night, most of the region will continue to stay dry and cloudy overnight with temperatures settling back down in the 40s and low 50s.