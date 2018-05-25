What to Know Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in Friday on sex-abuse related charges in New York City, a source familiar with the case says

Weinstein to Face Sex Abuse-Related Charges in NYC, Will Turn Himself in, Sources Say

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in Friday on sex-abuse related charges in New York City, a source familiar with the case says. The revelation comes a day after sources told NBC News that a state grand jury convened to hear evidence in connection with sex abuse allegations against the famed producer. Weinstein is expected to surrender at NYPD's 1st Precinct station sometime Friday morning, according to two sources familiar with the case. He'll be processed, including having his fingerprints and photo taken, and be issued an arrest ID. He will then be transported to 100 Centre St. for his court appearance on a felony complaint stemming from allegations from two women, the sources say. There is no indictment at this time, but it is expected to come in the next week or two. After his court appearance, he's expected to walk out of court on $1 million bail, with an ankle bracelet, sources say.

Trump Cancels Summit With Kim; North Korea Still Wants Talks

President Trump abruptly canceled his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" by Pyongyang — a decision North Korea called "regrettable" while still holding out hope for "peace and stability." In a letter to Kim announcing his decision to back away from the June 12 summit, Trump pointed to America's vast military might and warned the rising nuclear power against any "foolish or reckless acts." The letter kicked off a day of mixed messages by the president, who declared hours later, "I really believe Kim Jong Un wants to do what's right." After that, a senior White House official said the North lacked judgment and had reneged on its promises ahead of the summit. North Korea issued a statement Friday saying it is still "willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities" to reconsider talks "at any time, at any format."

15 Injured in Explosion at Canada Restaurant; Police Seek 2 Who Detonated IED

Fifteen people were injured after two people detonated an IED in a Canadian restaurant, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene immediately. Police received a call at 10:30 p.m. and responded to reports of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel Restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, Toronto Police Service Constable Iryna Yashnyk said. Twelve people have minor injuries. Three people with serious "blast type" injuries were taken to a Toronto trauma center, according to Peel Regional Police. They are in stable condition. The call came in 30 minutes after the restaurant closed, according to NBC News, but police said patrons are among those injured.

Morgan Freeman Apologizes After Women Accuse Him of Inappropriate Behavior

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior, after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the actor, now 80, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent." The CNN report includes the account of a production assistant on the 2017 heist film "Going In Style," who detailed an incident in which the actor repeatedly tried to lift up her skirt, and asked if she was wearing underwear. She alleged that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments on a near-daily basis on the film. Several women alleged that he made frequent comments about their bodies, or would stare at them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Brad Pitt Threatened Weinstein After Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Gwyneth Paltrow saidex-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to kill producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct. The 45-year-old actress shared new details of the encounter during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show." In October, Paltrow revealed the alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein in an interview with The New York Times. The actress claimed she was 22 when Weinstein summoned her to his hotel and placed his hands on her and suggested they go to a bedroom for massages. She said she "immediately left." Paltrow, who was dating Pitt at the time, said she told her boyfriend what happened and Pitt confronted Weinstein at a Broadway opening. Pitt confirmed the incident to the Times. The "Fight Club" actor told the producer that if he ever made Paltrow "feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you," she told Stern.