The Red Cross is in need of blood donations and has launched a new campaign, dubbed Missing Types, to attract the attention of donors

Less than a month after E! News learned Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seeing each other, multiple outlets report they are engaged

Trump Halts “War Games,” Kim to Work Toward Denuclearization

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit with the U.S. president pledging unspecified "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." Meeting with staged ceremony on a Singapore island, Trump and Kim came together for a summit that seemed unthinkable months ago, clasping hands in front of a row of alternating U.S. and North Korean flags, holding a one-on-one meeting, additional talks with advisers and a working lunch. Both leaders expressed optimism throughout roughly five hours of talks, with Trump thanking Kim afterward "for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people." Trump added during a free-flowing, hourlong news conference afterward that Kim has before him "an opportunity like no other" to bring his country back into the community of nations if he agrees to give up his nuclear program, though he also acknowledged that the deal hasn't yet been sealed. Trump announced that he will be freezing U.S. military "war games" with its ally South Korea while negotiations between the two countries continue.

Top Economic Adviser Suffers Heart Attack, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, suffered a heart attack. Trump tweeted from Singapore just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center, NBC News reported. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the heart attack was a mild one, telling reporters that Kudlow was in good condition and that he was doing well, The Associated Press reported. As recently as Sunday, Kudlow, 70, was advocating on weekend talk shows for Trump's performance at last week's Group of Seven economic conference in Canada. He said Trump took a hard line at the conference to demonstrate his toughness ahead of his summit in Singapore. Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.

Red Cross Launches #MissingTypes Campaign to Recruit Blood Donors

The Red Cross is in need of blood donations and has launched a new campaign to attract the attention of donors. As part of the campaign dubbed Missing Types, the letters A, B, and O — symbols of the main blood groups — will disappear from corporate logos, brands, social media pages and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. In fact, over the past four years, the Red Cross has seen the number of new donors decline by about 80,000 a year. With only 38 percent of the population eligible to give blood, and just 10 percent of those actually giving blood yearly, that's only 3 percent of the population, NBC News reported. U.S. health officials say they need to collect more than 13 million blood units annually to meet the needs of patients. The Red Cross provides around 40 percent of that total.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged, Reports Say

Less than a month after E! News learned Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seeing each other, multiple outlets report they are engaged. "It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding," says a source close to the couple." In just a few short weeks, fans couldn't help but sense the love and chemistry between the pop music superstar and "Saturday Night Live" comedian. Davidson recently debuted two tattoos that paid tribute to Grande. In addition, the pair has been sharing flirty, heartfelt comments on Instagram. And yes, Grande was also spotted wearing a brand-new piece of bling at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert earlier this month in Los Angeles. The exact day of the proposal remains unclear.

Teresa Giudice Reveals New Form at First Bodybuilding Competition

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and....a bodybuilder? Teresa Giudice showed off her rock-hard form when she competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships at Shawnee High School in Medford, New Jersey. This is her first-ever bodybuilding competition. The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has kept quiet on her social media about the competition. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition. Several RHONJ castmembers, including Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga and Dolores and Frank Catania, cheered her on during the competition, which is reportedly being filmed for an upcoming episode of her Bravo show, reports Us Weekly. Following her 11-month stint in prison back in 2015, Giudice has been dedicated to her health.