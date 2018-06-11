What to Know President donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepared for a meeting that could define the fate of millions

Trump Expresses Optimism Amid Final Kim Summit Preparations

On the eve of their historic and unprecedented summit, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepared for a meeting that could define the fate of millions, along with their own political futures, with Trump forecasting a "nice" outcome and Kim spending the day out of view. Both sides were finalizing preparations for the meeting, which was to kick off at 9 a.m. with a handshake between Trump and Kim, an image sure to be devoured around the world. Trump and Kim planned to meet one on one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers, a U.S. official said. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and insisted on anonymity. The summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president. In Singapore, the island city-state hosting the summit, the sense of anticipation was palpable, with people lining spotless streets Monday waving cell phones as Trump headed to meet Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Trump Takes More Swipes at Canada After Arrival in Singapore

President Trump took more swipes at Canada and its prime minister over trade issues as he settled in for a summit with North Korea in Singapore, contending that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal." Trump roiled the weekend Group of Seven meeting in Canada by agreeing to a group statement on trade only to withdraw from it while flying to Asia. He complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference. In tweets, Trump insulted Trudeau as "dishonest" and "weak." The attack on a longtime ally and its leader drew sharp criticism. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also attended the summit, told German public television that she found Trump's tweet disavowing the G-7 statement "sobering" and "a little depressing." She also said the European Union would "act" against the U.S. trade measures. Unbowed, Trump tweeted anew Monday morning from Singapore, repeating his criticism of U.S. trade policies with Canada — he also took aim at Germany — in a multi-tweet rant that went beyond 200 words all told. At one point he wrote, "Justin acts hurt when called out!"

Flu Season Was One of the Deadliest for U.S. Children

The past flu season was the deadliest for U.S. children in nearly a decade, health officials said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said they had received reports of 172 pediatric flu deaths since October. That surpasses the 2012-2013 flu season, when there were 171. An average season sees about 110. There were more deaths in 2009-2010, but that was when a rare flu pandemic occurred involving a new strain. More than 300 children died that season. Besides that pandemic year, this past winter had the most pediatric flu deaths since the CDC started counting them in 2004. The past flu season wasn't a pandemic, but it was long — 19 weeks. It also was unusually intense, with high levels of illness reported in nearly every state for weeks on end.

“The Band's Visit” Dances Away With a Leading 10 Tony Awards

The American, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" outmuscled the acclaimed and sprawling British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for the most Tony Awards, capturing 10 statuettes, including best musical, on a night where the theme of acceptance flowed through the telecast. "The Band's Visit" is based on a 2007 Israeli film of the same name and centers on members of an Egyptian police orchestra booked to play a concert at an Israeli city who accidentally end up in the wrong town. Its embrace of foreign cultures working together found a sweet spot with Tony voters. "In 'The Band's Visit,' music gives people hope and makes borders disappear," producer Orin Wolf said upon accepting the best new musical crown, saying it offers a message of unity in a world that "more and more seems bent on amplifying our differences." Tony Shalhoub, the "Monk" star who won as best leading man in a musical for his work on "The Band's Visit," connected the win to his father's 1920 immigration from Lebanon to New York's Ellis Island at age 8. "Tonight, I celebrate him and all of those in his family who journeyed before him and with him and after him," he said.

Vince Vaughn Arrested on Suspicion of Drunken Driving

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in a Southern California beach town, police said. Vaughn, 48, was busted early in the morning in Manhattan Beach after failing a field sobriety test that was captured with officers' body cameras, Sgt. Tim Zins said. Vaughn is best known for roles in comedies like "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," but has landed more dramatic parts in recent years such as playing a drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning "Hacksaw Ridge." A passenger in Vaughn's car was arrested for public intoxication. Vaughn's vehicle was impounded. Both men were also cited for delaying an investigation. Vaughn chose to submit a blood sample rather than a Breathalyzer to test his blood-alcohol level, Zins said. The results were not immediately known.