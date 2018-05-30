1 Killed When Small Plane Goes Down on Long Island: Official - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Killed When Small Plane Goes Down on Long Island: Official

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Small Planes Crashes on Long Island

    A small plane crashed in Melville on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    One person was killed when a small plane went down on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. 

    The single-engine, two-seater plane crashed on Northcote Drive near Spagnoli Road in Melville about 2 p.m., according to a representative for the town of Huntington.

    It's not clear if the person who died was aboard the plane. 

    According to an aviation source, the plane involved in the crash was a T6 Texan, a high-performance World War II trainer craft. The plane was based out of Republic Airport and was thought to be a skytyper plane that was part of the canceled Jones Beach Air Show last weekend.  

    Images posted to Twitter by Lauren Peller showed firefighters battling what appears to be a burning plane at the crash site.

     

    Peller said the plane crashed right outside her home. No homes were damaged.

    Police and firefighters are responding to the scene. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us