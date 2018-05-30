1 Killed When Small Plane Goes Down on Long Island: Official

A small plane crashed in Melville on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon. (Published 18 minutes ago)

One person was killed when a small plane went down on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The single-engine, two-seater plane crashed on Northcote Drive near Spagnoli Road in Melville about 2 p.m., according to a representative for the town of Huntington.

It's not clear if the person who died was aboard the plane.

According to an aviation source, the plane involved in the crash was a T6 Texan, a high-performance World War II trainer craft. The plane was based out of Republic Airport and was thought to be a skytyper plane that was part of the canceled Jones Beach Air Show last weekend.

Images posted to Twitter by Lauren Peller showed firefighters battling what appears to be a burning plane at the crash site.

Peller said the plane crashed right outside her home. No homes were damaged.

Police and firefighters are responding to the scene.