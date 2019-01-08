Local New York SPCA Chapter Offers Free Pet Food to Federal Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown - NBC New York
Local New York SPCA Chapter Offers Free Pet Food to Federal Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown

    What to Know

    • The Suffolk County SPCA announced Tuesday it is offering the free pet food to federal workers and their families

    • The offer is for those who "might be experiencing a financial hardship during the government shutdown."

    • Those who qualify can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 to arrange a pick-up, while supplies last, or for more information

    A local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is providing free pet food to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

    The Suffolk County SPCA announced Tuesday it is offering the free pet food to federal workers and their families who "might be experiencing a financial hardship during the government shutdown."

    Tuesday marks the 18th day of the government shutdown — the second longest in United States history.

    Those who qualify can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 to arrange a pick-up or for more information.

    The pet food is available as long as supplies last.

