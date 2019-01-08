What to Know The Suffolk County SPCA announced Tuesday it is offering the free pet food to federal workers and their families

The offer is for those who "might be experiencing a financial hardship during the government shutdown."

Those who qualify can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 to arrange a pick-up, while supplies last, or for more information

Tuesday marks the 18th day of the government shutdown — the second longest in United States history.

