Suffolk County Cop, Member of Volunteer Fire Department, Charged With Arson: DA - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Suffolk County Cop, Member of Volunteer Fire Department, Charged With Arson: DA

Prosecutors say he started the blaze to be first on scene and build stature within fire department

By Greg Cergol

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suffolk Cop Accused of Arson

    A Long Island police officer is under arrest, accused of setting a house on fire; he also happens to be a volunteer firefighter. Greg Cergol reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A Suffolk County police officer was indicted on an arson charge Thursday

    • Prosecutors say that Weldon Drayton allegedly helped to start a fire in an abandoned home last October

    • Drayton is a former marine and member of the Central Islip Fire Department

    A Suffolk County police officer was indicted on an arson charge Thursday.

    Prosecutors say Weldon Drayton, a former marine who also was a captain with the volunteer Central Islip Fire Department, helped to start a fire in an abandoned home last October.

    Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Dayton ignited the fire so he could be the first to reach the scene and build stature within the fire department.

    Drayton is also accused of allegedly trying to cover up the crime.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    While no one was hurt in the October fire, Sini said Drayton put his community at risk.

    Drayton’s been suspended without pay from the police department and ordered to stay away from fire department properties.

    Drayton and his lawyer refused to comment on the charge.

    Another volunteer firefighter was also charged in connection to five arson fires in Central Islip and Hauppauge between October 2017 and January 2018.

    In March, three Suffolk County volunteer firefighters were arrested on arson charges in connection to nearly a half-dozen recent fires in New York.

    Authorities said Central Islip firefighters Austin Lehman, 19, Stephen Hernandez, 25, and Shawn Key, 27, also put out the blazes they started at five abandoned houses in Central Islip and Hauppauge between October and January.

    Top News Photos: Protests of US-Mexico Separation Policy

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Demonstrators Protest Trump's Border Separation Policy
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Authorities said the trio started blazes at 82 Gates Ave. in Central Islip on Oct. 21, 104 Vanderbilt Ave. in Central Islip on Oct. 24, 173 Gibbs Road in Central Islip on Nov. 7, 43 Oakdale Ave. in Central Islip on Nov. 22 and 475 Bridge Road in Hauppauge on Jan. 14.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us