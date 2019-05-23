Subways Delayed After Dog Runs on Tracks in Manhattan

What to Know Some subway lines were delayed or halted entirely as MTA crews attempted to find a dog that slipped away from its owners and ran onto tracks

Northnound N and Q trains were holding in stations after the dog went onto the tracks between 34th Street and 42nd Street

The dog is an 8-month-old cocker spaniel named Marley, according to reports.

Some subway lines in Manhattan were delayed or halted entirely as MTA crews attempted to find a dog that slipped away from its owners and ran onto the tracks, according to reports.

The MTA tweeted out just before 6 p.m. Thursday that northnound N and Q trains were holding in stations after the dog went onto the tracks between 34th Street and 42nd Street.

Trains were allowed to start moving through the area at slower speeds starting around 6:30 p.m., and the MTA said in a tweet about an hour later that the dog had been retrieved.

The dog is an 8-month-old cocker spaniel named Marley, according to the Daily News, who got free from the owner’s mother at the 34th St. station around 6 p.m. and was seen running north on the Q line tracks.

The condition of the dog was not immediately known.