What to Know
A woman was hit in the face by a wrench amid a subway fight between two men in Queens earlier this month, authorities say
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect buying a bottled water in a restaurant shortly after the attack (above)
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS
A woman was hit in the face by a wrench amid a subway fight between two men in Queens earlier this month, authorities say.
The 64-year-old woman was sitting on the northbound platform of the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights as the afternoon rush got underway July 1. Two men were involved in a fight nearby and one apparently threw a wrench at the other.
The wrench missed the target, police said, and the woman was hit in the forehead. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition with lacerations to her head.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect buying a bottled water in a restaurant shortly after the attack (above).
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.