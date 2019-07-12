Police released a surveillance image of the suspect buying a bottled water in a restaurant shortly after the attack (above).

What to Know A woman was hit in the face by a wrench amid a subway fight between two men in Queens earlier this month, authorities say

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect buying a bottled water in a restaurant shortly after the attack (above)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

A woman was hit in the face by a wrench amid a subway fight between two men in Queens earlier this month, authorities say.

The 64-year-old woman was sitting on the northbound platform of the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights as the afternoon rush got underway July 1. Two men were involved in a fight nearby and one apparently threw a wrench at the other.

The wrench missed the target, police said, and the woman was hit in the forehead. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition with lacerations to her head.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect buying a bottled water in a restaurant shortly after the attack (above).

Someone Stole Soccer Star's Key to NYC From LA Hotel Room

Allie Long says someone stole cash, the key to the city given to her by Mayor de Blasio, as well as her wedding ring from her hotel room in LA. (Published 5 hours ago)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.