1 Badly Hurt as 2 Subway Work Trains Collide in Tunnel

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the trains "bumped into each other" Wednesday morning but didn't derail. The agency says one MTA worker is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Tracie Strahan reports.

What to Know Two subway work trains collided in a stretch of tunnel undergoing repairs, badly injuring one worker

There was no adverse commute impact because the tracks are in an area that is already under construction

A cause of the collision is under investigation

Two subway work trains collided in a stretch of tunnel undergoing repairs, badly injuring one worker but causing no adverse commute impact.

The MTA says the trains, which had no passengers on them, "bumped into each other" Wednesday morning but didn't derail.

One worker is being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries following the 5:15 a.m. accident in the tunnel under the East River. He was seen being transported from the subway system via stretcher by at least a half-dozen firefighters at 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The cause of the collision, which appears to have been closer to the Court Square side of the tunnel in Queens, is under investigation. It's not clear if the accident would delay the construction work already underway in the area.