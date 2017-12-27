1 Badly Hurt as 2 Subway Work Trains Collide in Tunnel - NBC New York
OLY-NY

1 Badly Hurt as 2 Subway Work Trains Collide in Tunnel

There was no adverse commute impact because the accident was in a stretch of tunnel already closed to passenger trains for repairs

By Tracie Strahan

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the trains "bumped into each other" Wednesday morning but didn't derail. The agency says one MTA worker is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Tracie Strahan reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Two subway work trains collided in a stretch of tunnel undergoing repairs, badly injuring one worker

    • There was no adverse commute impact because the tracks are in an area that is already under construction

    • A cause of the collision is under investigation

    Two subway work trains collided in a stretch of tunnel undergoing repairs, badly injuring one worker but causing no adverse commute impact. 

    The MTA says the trains, which had no passengers on them, "bumped into each other" Wednesday morning but didn't derail.

    One worker is being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries following the 5:15 a.m. accident in the tunnel under the East River. He was seen being transported from the subway system via stretcher by at least a half-dozen firefighters at 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

    The cause of the collision, which appears to have been closer to the Court Square side of the tunnel in Queens, is under investigation. It's not clear if the accident would delay the construction work already underway in the area.

    Terror, Trump, a Giraffe: Top Local News Stories of 2017

    Terror, Trump, a Giraffe: A Look Back at the Top 20 Local News Stories of 2017
    NBC 4 New York/AP/Getty

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us