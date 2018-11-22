Prankster in Turkey Costume Carves, Gobbles Up Bird on Subway - NBC New York
Off the Rails

Off the Rails

A weekly recap of some of the strangest subway behavior in the city

Prankster in Turkey Costume Carves, Gobbles Up Bird on Subway

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Breakfast of Champions

    If you're going to pull a prank on the subway on Thanksgiving, you might as well do it in a turkey suit.

    That's exactly what popular New York City Instagrammers @princezee and @MrNYCSubway did Thursday in honor of the holiday.

    In videos posted to both of their accounts, @princezee can be seen carving and gobbling up a turkey in a turkey costume as amused straphangers look on and take video. 

    The stunt comes just days after @MrNYCSubway -- which is run by photographer Dre Verrios -- posted images of a partially nude man painted to blend in with a G Train. 

