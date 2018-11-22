If you're going to pull a prank on the subway on Thanksgiving, you might as well do it in a turkey suit.

That's exactly what popular New York City Instagrammers @princezee and @MrNYCSubway did Thursday in honor of the holiday.

In videos posted to both of their accounts, @princezee can be seen carving and gobbling up a turkey in a turkey costume as amused straphangers look on and take video.

View this post on Instagram Happy Thanksgiving everybody! @mrnycsubway A post shared by ZEESHAN ALI (@princezee) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:28am PST

The stunt comes just days after @MrNYCSubway -- which is run by photographer Dre Verrios -- posted images of a partially nude man painted to blend in with a G Train.

