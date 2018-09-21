What to Know A section of crumbling subway ceiling fell onto a subway platform in a Brooklyn station Friday morning

A section of crumbling subway ceiling fell onto a subway platform in a Brooklyn station Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:18 a.m. in the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station and involved a 2- to 3-foot section of plaster surface material.

Video on social media shows off-white plaster material scattered across the platform floor as straphangers walk by, while a gaping hole is seen above.

Engineering, maintenance, cleaning, train service delivery and customer service personnel were deployed immediately and the cause is currently under investigation.

The entire platform ceiling was inspected and returned to service, while the other platforms and the ceiling above the tracks will also be inspected Friday.

The crumbling plaster forced the 4 and 5 express trains to bypass the station until 11:11 a.m. and has prompted New York City Transit Authority president Andy Byford to order a systemwide inspection of similar ceilings.

“A small amount of plaster fell from the ceiling on a platform, and out of an abundance of caution we are checking the entire station. President Byford has also ordered a systemwide inspection of similar ceilings. We thank our personnel for their quick response and our customers for their patience while we address this,” MTA spokesman Shams Tarek said in a statement.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the collapse.