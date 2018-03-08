Frantic Subway Riders Stampede as 'Ball of Fire' Erupts in Manhattan Station - NBC New York
COMMUTER ALERT
GLORIOSO MARCH NOREASTER MONTCLAIR NJ RAW - 15294918_WNBC_00000
Deadly Nor'easter
Major Travel Impacts: What to Know
logo_nyc_2x

Frantic Subway Riders Stampede as 'Ball of Fire' Erupts in Manhattan Station

A Bronx teacher said he got caught in a cluster of people near the stairwell and couldn't move

Published at 12:49 PM EST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frantic Subway Riders Stampede as 'Ball of Fire' Erupts in Manhattan Station

    What to Know

    • An arcing cable set off flames and smoke in a Manhattan subway station, sparking a frantic straphanger stampede

    • One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the mayhem unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

    • MTA spokesman Shams Tarek says the cable's insulation failed and that caused sparks, smoke and popping sounds

    Panicked passengers stampeded in a Manhattan subway station after an arcing cable set off flames and smoke as the peak afternoon rush got underway Wednesday.

    The FDNY says one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the mayhem unfolded around 4:30 p.m. on the Upper West Side.

    Bryan Murphy tells the New York Post that he saw sparks and a "ball of fire." He says people started running, screaming and falling.

    The Most Extreme Nor'easters in US HistoryThe Most Extreme Nor'easters in US History

    The Bronx teacher added in a Facebook post that he got caught in a cluster of people near the stairwell and couldn't move. He said he feared he would die.

    A Twitter post described belongings scattered on the train platform as people fled. Another user recounted the abject chaos. 

    "I was on 96th street on the last cart of the uptown 2 train when everyone just started running off screaming," wrote @missez_nattie. "I honestly didn’t know why I was running but I ran. I turned around and it was a huge fire/explosion on the train track. The fire was coming towards the platform."

    MTA spokesman Shams Tarek says the cable's insulation failed and that caused sparks, smoke and popping sounds.

    Dramatic Images Show Wrath of Twin March Nor'eastersDramatic Images Show Wrath of Twin March Nor'easters

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us