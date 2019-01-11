Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed a sleeping subway rider in the head with a screwdriver and ran off with $300 cash in Brooklyn. (Published 53 minutes ago)

What to Know A subway rider was stabbed in the head and arm by a screwdriver-wielding man in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities say

The attacker stole $300 in cash from the victim before running off; the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect (above); anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed a sleeping subway rider in the head with a screwdriver in the middle of the afternoon in Brooklyn.

Cops say the 29-year-old victim was snoozing on a northbound No. 2 train at the Beverly Road station around 2 p.m. Thursday when the stranger walked up and stabbed him in the head and arm with the household tool.

The stabber grabbed $300 in cash from the victim and fled the scene. The rider was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect going through a subway turnstile. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It was the second robbery of a sleeping subway rider in recent weeks. On Christmas, a 19-year-old straphanger was snoozing, also on a No. 2 train, though this time in the Bronx, when someone grabbed his backpack. The victim wasn't hurt, but he did get a Facebook ransom demand for the car title that was inside.