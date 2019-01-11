Sleeping Subway Rider Stabbed in Head With Screwdriver, Robbed in Middle of Afternoon: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Sleeping Subway Rider Stabbed in Head With Screwdriver, Robbed in Middle of Afternoon: Cops

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance Video Shows Alleged Subway Stabber

    Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed a sleeping subway rider in the head with a screwdriver and ran off with $300 cash in Brooklyn. (Published 53 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A subway rider was stabbed in the head and arm by a screwdriver-wielding man in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, authorities say

    • The attacker stole $300 in cash from the victim before running off; the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition

    • Cops released surveillance video of the suspect (above); anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man they stay stabbed a sleeping subway rider in the head with a screwdriver in the middle of the afternoon in Brooklyn.

    Cops say the 29-year-old victim was snoozing on a northbound No. 2 train at the Beverly Road station around 2 p.m. Thursday when the stranger walked up and stabbed him in the head and arm with the household tool. 

    The stabber grabbed $300 in cash from the victim and fled the scene. The rider was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect going through a subway turnstile. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    Top News Photos: Federal Workers Rally Against Shutdown

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Federal Workers Rally Against Shutdown
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    It was the second robbery of a sleeping subway rider in recent weeks. On Christmas, a 19-year-old straphanger was snoozing, also on a No. 2 train, though this time in the Bronx, when someone grabbed his backpack. The victim wasn't hurt, but he did get a Facebook ransom demand for the car title that was inside.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us