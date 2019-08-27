Police Looking for Pair of Manhattan Subway Stabbers

Police are hunting for two suspects they say stabbed a man on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, the victim was on a Brooklyn-bound 4 train when he got into an argument with two people around 1 p.m. Things turned physical at some point, and the suspects stabbed him in the stomach.

Afterward, the attackers -- described by police as a man and a possibly transgender person in a blond wig -- hopped off the train at the Lexington Avenue/59th Street station.

Officers and paramedics caught up with the victim at the next stop, 42nd Street/Grand Central Terminal. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.