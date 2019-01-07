What to Know A subway rider was stabbed twice in the back after refusing to give a stranger $10 in a Bronx subway station Monday

It happened right during the morning rush, shortly before 7:30 a.m., at the 182nd Street station

The victim is expected to be OK; the suspect, who was last seen wearing a skull cap, ran off

A 37-year-old straphanger was stabbed twice in the back in a Bronx subway station during Monday's morning rush after refusing to give a stranger $10, authorities say.

A report of the stabbing in the mezzanine area of the 182nd Street B train stop in Fordham came in shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect was described only as wearing a black jacket and skull cap. Few other details were immediately available.