Subway Rider Stabbed Twice in Back After Refusing to Give Stranger $10: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Subway Rider Stabbed Twice in Back After Refusing to Give Stranger $10: Officials

It happened at the 182nd Street station in the Bronx during Monday's peak morning rush

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Subway Rider Stabbed Twice in Back After Refusing to Give Stranger $10: Officials
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A subway rider was stabbed twice in the back after refusing to give a stranger $10 in a Bronx subway station Monday

    • It happened right during the morning rush, shortly before 7:30 a.m., at the 182nd Street station

    • The victim is expected to be OK; the suspect, who was last seen wearing a skull cap, ran off

    A 37-year-old straphanger was stabbed twice in the back in a Bronx subway station during Monday's morning rush after refusing to give a stranger $10, authorities say. 

    A report of the stabbing in the mezzanine area of the 182nd Street B train stop in Fordham came in shortly before 7:30 a.m. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

    The suspect was described only as wearing a black jacket and skull cap. Few other details were immediately available. 

    Top News Photos: Government Shutdown Enters Third Week

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Government Shutdown Enters Third Week
    Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us