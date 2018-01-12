Signal problems and fire department activity widely impacted subway service Friday afternoon, just as a major rainstorm gathered strength.

NYC Transit said on Twitter that southbound B and C trains are running express from 125h Street to 59th Street due to FDNY activity at 86th Street.

At 12:50 p.m., the agency said there was no ETA on service restoration, in response to a tweet from someone who said they had been waiting 30 minutes at 116th Street for a train.

In addition to the FDNY delays, as of 1 p.m. the MTA's website showed delays due to signal problems for at least 10 different locations across the city.

This is a developing story.