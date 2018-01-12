FDNY Activity Affects B, C Train Service in Manhattan - NBC New York
FDNY Activity Affects B, C Train Service in Manhattan

Published at 12:53 PM EST on Jan 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:07 PM EST on Jan 12, 2018

    Valeria Gonzalez

    Signal problems and fire department activity widely impacted subway service Friday afternoon, just as a major rainstorm gathered strength.

    NYC Transit said on Twitter that southbound B and C trains are running express from 125h Street to 59th Street due to FDNY activity at 86th Street.

    At 12:50 p.m., the agency said there was no ETA on service restoration, in response to a tweet from someone who said they had been waiting 30 minutes at 116th Street for a train. 

    In addition to the FDNY delays, as of 1 p.m. the MTA's website showed delays due to signal problems for at least 10 different locations across the city. 

    This is a developing story. 

