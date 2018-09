Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly laid down on a seat on a subway, put his phone up a woman's dress and took photos last month.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was on a southbound No. 4 train at the Utica Avenue station around 8 p.m. Aug. 28 when she encountered the man.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.