Authorities are looking for a suitcase-toting man in black framed glasses who allegedly pinned his body against a 39-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway during rush hour, then grabbed her breasts when she asked him to move.

Police say the suspect attacked the woman on a Q train around 9 a.m. on Valentine's Day, a Wednesday. He then fled the train at Canal Street.

Cops have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Omar Brunson. He was last seen holding a silver rolling suitcase and was wearing a black winter jacket. Officials ask anyone with information about him to contact authorities.