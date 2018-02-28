NYPD undercover teams are searching for a bald suspect who smiled and waved to a victim when she snapped his photo after he allegedly exposed himself to her on a Manhattan subway last week.

Authorities say the suspect, believed to be about 45 to 60 years old, exposed himself on a southbound A train from the 175th Street subway station to the 34th Street stop during Friday's morning rush. They released a photo of him (above).

Cops are looking into whether he may be connected to other transit offenses. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.