Undercover Cops Hunt Smiling Subway Flasher Who Waved to Victim

Published at 8:37 AM EST on Feb 28, 2018

    NYPD undercover teams are searching for a bald suspect who smiled and waved to a victim when she snapped his photo after he allegedly exposed himself to her on a Manhattan subway last week. 

    Authorities say the suspect, believed to be about 45 to 60 years old, exposed himself on a southbound A train from the 175th Street subway station to the 34th Street stop during Friday's morning rush. They released a photo of him (above). 

    Cops are looking into whether he may be connected to other transit offenses. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.

