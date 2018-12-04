Police are looking for a man they say repeatedly rubbed a 9-year-old boy's thigh as they rode a Manhattan subway during rush hour Monday.

Cops say the man, thought to be 30 to 40 years old, was on a southbound A train just before 7 a.m. The boy was on the subway with his 20-year-old sister. At some point, authorities say the man leaned over and rubbed the boy's thigh three times.

The boy's sister noticed what was happening and yelled at the man. She notified the train's conductor once the subway pulled into the 14th Street station. The man got off the train and ran off.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.