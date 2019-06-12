What to Know Someone has dumped debris -- from fire extinguishers to Christmas lights to a shovel -- on subway tracks at least four times since May

No one was hurt in any of the cases and no trains were damaged; one did run over the fire extinguisher though, police say

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a subway sabotager they say dumped Christmas lights, a fire extinguisher and a shovel, among other items, on rail tracks in Manhattan and Brooklyn at least four times since May, including three times this last week.

The first case linked to the pattern was on May 9, when police say the suspect, thought to be around 20 to 30 years old, dumped unspecific debris on the northbound D tracks at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

He caused a "hazardous condition" in that case -- and then went dormant until last week. Twice on Wednesday, June 5, cops say the same suspect disrupted subway service at Union Square, where he left a bag of concrete mix, a fire extinguisher and lights on the southbound R tracks. A train ran over the fire extinguisher, causing mono ammonium phosphate powder to discharge in the station, but there was no damage to the train and no injuries were reported.

Forty minutes later, he put a shovel on the southbound R tracks at the 45th Street station, again "causing a hazardous condition" but no injuries.

The most recent disruption was Sunday, when police say the suspect put Christmas lights on the northbound N tracks at Ninth Street in Brooklyn, around 2:30 a.m. No one was hurt in that case either.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.