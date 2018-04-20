Bags of plastic bottles suddenly split open on the escalator at Jay Street-MetroTech station in Brooklyn Friday morning, nearly causing a human pile-up. Video by John Becker.

In yet another example of how far subway nuisances can really travel, a Friday morning-rush commute at a Brooklyn station turned tricky when plastic bottles spilled all over the top of an escalator, forcing commuters to wade through a lake of trash as they were delivered off the moving stairs.

Apparently a man was carrying several trash bags filled with plastic bottles when the bags suddenly split at the top of the escalator at Jay Street-MetroTech around 8:45 a.m., said witness John Becker.

People struggled to navigate through the surprise spillage as they came up to the top of the escalator; video shows them gripping onto a metal railing alongside the escalator as they climbed through the bottles.

One woman apparently panics and pushes the woman ahead of her, to which that woman snaps back, "Don't push! Don't push," amid the sound of crunching cans and bottles.

"Just another morning in New York," remarked Becker.

An MTA spokesman said the agency didn't get a report of the incident at that station Friday morning, but customers who see unusual situations like this are encouraged to report it to station personnel so that it can be addressed quickly.

