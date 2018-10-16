NYPD: Man Grabbed Woman on Subway, Masturbated - NBC New York
NYPD: Man Grabbed Woman on Subway, Masturbated

Published 51 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman, then fondled himself on the subway in Brooklyn last week. 

    The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was on the southbound F train in Park Slope during the evening rush last Friday when she said the man started rubbing her upper thigh, according to police. When she moved away from him, she saw that he was masturbating inside his pants.

    The woman got off the train at the 7th Avenue station, and the suspect stayed on.

    The suspect is described as being in his mid- to late 50s, about 5-feet-6, 170 to 190 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, and had black sunglasses on his head. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

