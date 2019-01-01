Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 4-year-old girl sitting on a subway seat Thursday.

The man wanted for allegedly groping a 4-year-old girl on the subway, then harassing her mother, has been arrested, police say.

Kwame Johnson, 42, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child, third-degree menacing and harassment. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney.

Police said he slipped his hand under the buttocks of a 4-year-old girl sitting on a southbound 4 train in the Bronx the night of Dec. 27. When the girl's 33-year-old mother confronted the man about it, he threatened to shoot her, police said.

The woman moved down the train car with her daughter and took a photo of the suspect, who got off at Grand Central Terminal.

The man never showed a weapon, and no one was hurt.