NYPD: Subway Rider Suspected of Groping 4-Year-Old Girl Arrested - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Subway Rider Suspected of Groping 4-Year-Old Girl Arrested

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYPD: Man Wanted for Groping 4-Year-Old Girl on Subway

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 4-year-old girl sitting on a subway seat Thursday.

    (Published Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018)

    The man wanted for allegedly groping a 4-year-old girl on the subway, then harassing her mother, has been arrested, police say. 

    Kwame Johnson, 42, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child, third-degree menacing and harassment. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney. 

    Police said he slipped his hand under the buttocks of a 4-year-old girl sitting on a southbound 4 train in the Bronx the night of Dec. 27. When the girl's 33-year-old mother confronted the man about it, he threatened to shoot her, police said. 

    The woman moved down the train car with her daughter and took a photo of the suspect, who got off at Grand Central Terminal. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The man never showed a weapon, and no one was hurt. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us