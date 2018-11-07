A subway rider leaving a station in Greenwich Village punched an 82-year-old man in the face, apparently enraged that the man hadn't moved to let him through the turnstile, police say.

The elderly victim was going through the turnstile to enter the West 4th Street subway station the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 28, while the suspect was coming out, according to police.

When the elderly man didn't move, the suspect became angry and pushed him, knocking the bags out of the man's hands and punching him in the face, police said. The suspect tried to hold the victim down on the ground but finally let him loose when a crowd of passengers started gathering.

The suspect fled up the stairs to the street, and the victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, about 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, last seen wearing a black knit cap and a burgundy coat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.