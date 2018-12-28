Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a 4-year-old girl sitting on a subway seat Thursday.

The girl and her mother were riding the southbound 4 train in the Bronx at around 11:30 p.m. when the suspect got on at Jerome Avenue and West 183rd Street and sat to the girl's left, police said.

The man allegedly put his right hand under the girl's buttocks, and when the girl's 33-year-old mother confronted the man about it, he threatened to shoot her, according to police.

The woman moved down the train car with her daughter and took a photo of the suspect, who got off at Grand Central Terminal.

The man never showed a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspect, described as 6 feet tall with dreadlocks and a beard. He was last seen weairng a green overcoat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.