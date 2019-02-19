A man was killed when his clothing got snagged by a passing train at Grand Central, sources say. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

A subway rider was killed at Grand Central Terminal when a piece of clothing got caught on a moving train, dragging him underneath the train, law enforcement sources said.

The 39-year-old victim was found in the East River tunnel of the 7 train on the Queens-bound side just outside the station, the MTA said. Service on the 7 was suspended for hours Tuesday night during the emergency response.

Sources didn't immediately have any further details on how or what clothing got caught on the train. The victim has not been identified.