Switch problems are causing massive delays on the A and C subway lines, and riders are not happy.

The MTA says switch problems at Utica Avenue are causing northbound A trains to end at Euclid Avenue, and southbound A and C trains to end at Chambers Street or World Trade Center.

Earlier, signal problems at High Street forced some northbound A and C trains to travel along the F line in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The service disruption has riled commuters who say they've been waiting at stations for over a half-hour with no announcements. Some riders on trains tweeted that they've been stuck for two hours.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez warned on Twitter that two members of his office staff has been stuck at a station for nearly two hours, one of them at Utica Avenue, where trains are at a standstill, he says.

Angry riders complained to the MTA on Twitter: "How much time would you reco padding a daily commute? 15 mins? 2 hours?" wrote one woman. "How many trains too crowded for passengers to board are acceptable? Customers on the A/C lines would love to know. You know, like, jobs potentially at stake and stuff. #mtafail #toocoldforthis"

The MTA only lists the service changes on its website. The E train, which runs along the same Eighth Avenue line as the A and C, was already scheduled to be re-routed for planned work through New Year's Eve, and is running on the F line in Manhattan.