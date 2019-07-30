The operator was driving a G train and pulling into the Fulton Street station when someone on the platform waved for him to stop. He was able to stop before hitting a woman on the tracks, and helped her out — but says he's not the hero, it was a team effort. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know A train operator is being hailed as a hero for stopping his train before striking a woman on the tracks and helping her up onto the platform

Eric Boyo was pulling the G train he was driving into the Fulton Street station when he saw someone on the platform indicating him to stop

The train came to a screeching halt just over a train car’s length away from a woman on the tracks, then Boyo helped her get back up

A train operator in Brooklyn is being hailed as a hero for not only being able to stop his train before striking a woman who jumped onto the tracks, but then helping the woman up to the subway platform.

Operator Eric Boyo was pulling the G train he was driving into the Fulton Street station in the Fort Green section when he noticed something strange — someone on the platform frantically waving, indicating for him to stop. He immediately slowed down and noticed why he was being told to halt.

“As I get a little closer, I see there’s someone on the roadbed below this person who’s waving, so then I pull on the brakes really hard,” said Boyo.

The train came to a screeching halt just over a train car’s length away from a woman who had jumped onto the tracks. Boyo then opened the door in the front of the train and talked to the woman. Boyo says she indicated she wanted to get back onto the platform, so he shower her how to climb onto the train and back up above the tracks.

Some people who witnessed the moment shared it on social media, with one woman there singing praises for Eric — and suggesting he get a raise for being “as kind and gentle as one could be.”

But Boyo, who said that hitting someone with a train is his absolute worst fear as a driver, insists he’s no hero, crediting the person who alerted him to the woman on the tracks and calling the whole thing a team effort.

“I think the credit goes to the person who did the waving who got my attention in time,” he said. “I think if they hadn’t done that it might have been a lot worse.”

Anyone who sees someone on the tracks can alert the driver of an oncoming train to stop by using a light — such as the flashlight on cellphones — and waving it back and forth horizontally.