A man in a fedora masturbated behind a Spider-Man bag as he stared at a woman sitting across from him on the subway last week, say police, who are now searching for him.

It happened on the northbound R train as it approached 53rd Street in Greenwood, police said. The suspect, holding a Spider-Man bag on his knee, sat across from the 24-year-old victim and masturbated as he stared at her.

He then fled the train in an unknown direction.

The man is about 50 years old, last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants, brown jacket and brown hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

