Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Mustached Man in Fedora Masturbates Behind Spider-Man Bag on Subway: NYPD

    A man in a fedora masturbated behind a Spider-Man bag as he stared at a woman sitting across from him on the subway last week, say police, who are now searching for him. 

    It happened on the northbound R train as it approached 53rd Street in Greenwood, police said. The suspect, holding a Spider-Man bag on his knee, sat across from the 24-year-old victim and masturbated as he stared at her. 

    He then fled the train in an unknown direction.

    The man is about 50 years old, last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants, brown jacket and brown hat. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

