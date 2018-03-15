Authorities are looking for a scarf-wearing man in a baseball cap who allegedly masturbated in front of a 27-year-old woman on a subway as it approached Grand Central over the weekend.

The victim was on a southbound No. 5 train shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when she noticed the suspect touching himself as he sat across from her.

She snapped a photo of him with her cellphone. The man got off the train at Grand Central and fled on foot in an unknown direction, cops say.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.