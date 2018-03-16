Police could only share this grainy photo of the suspect in the March 1 attack.

Police said Friday they are looking for yet another alleged masturbator horrifying women in the city subway system, marking the second such report in nine days.

Cops say the attack reported Friday actually came Thursday, March 1, prior to the incident on a Grand Central Terminal-bound No. 5 train last week.

In the March 1 case, police say a 69-year-old woman and an unidentified man got onto the elevator at the A/C platform at the height of rush hour -- around 9:15 a.m. -- in the station at Nassau and Fulton streets. When the doors closed, the man exposed his groin and began to touch himself in front of the victim, according to police. He got out when the elevator doors opened and ran off.

The man is described as being in his 30s or 40s with a heavyset build; he was last seen wearing all gray clothing. Police could share only a grainy photo (above).

Earlier this week, cops reported a different alleged masturbator -- a scarf-wearing man in a baseball cap -- had touched himself on the train across from a 27-year-old woman as their subway approached Grand Central Terminal. He also fled the scene once he got off the train.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call police.