Cops also arrested a different alleged subway masturbator in connection with a Jan. 26 attack

Published 35 minutes ago

    The alleged nose-picking masturbator who terrorized subway riders in two separate attacks has been caught after months on the lam, police say. 

    Dennis Patrick, 59, is believed to be the man seen in a photo from one of the cases apparently picking his nose on a train. He has been charged with public lewdness in the attacks -- one on an E train at 53rd Street Sept. 29 and one two weeks later on an A train at the 14th Street station, police say. 

    No injuries were reported in either of the cases. It wasn't clear if Patrick, of Manhattan, had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. 

    Cops also arrested a different alleged subway masturbator in connection with a Jan. 26 attack on a 33-year-old woman at the Chambers Street station.

    In that case, 31-year-old Juan Funes, of Brooklyn, was charged with public lewdness. It also wasn't clear if he had an attorney. 

