What to Know Cops are looking for a man who bashed another man in the head with a hammer after an argument inside a Bronx subway station

The victim tried to wait inside the station after the fight to avoid the other man; when he went to leave, that's when the suspect reemerged

Anyone who knows anything about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking for a man in his late 20s who allegedly bashed an older man in the head with a hammer after an argument in a Bronx subway station earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Police said the two men, who apparently didn't know each other prior to the altercation, had some sort of argument in the D station on Fordham Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

It's not clear what prompted the verbal dispute, but cops say the 43-year-old victim waited inside the station afterwards to avoid the younger man. As he headed up the stairs to get out of the station, the suspect emerged with a hammer and bashed him in the head, police say.

The suspect then fled back into the station; surveillance cameras captured him just after he went through the turnstile.

The victim reported the case to cops the next day. He refused medical attention.

Anyone who knows anything about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.