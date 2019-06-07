What to Know A man allegedly slapped a woman's buttocks in a Midtown subway station, then said, "You are beautiful" and ran off, police say

The attack happened on the northbound E platform at West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. May 26

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above); anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly slapped a 27-year-old woman's buttocks on a subway platform in midtown Manhattan last month, then said, "You are beautiful" and ran off.

The woman was standing on the northbound E platform at West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. May 26 when the man walked up to her. She wasn't physically hurt, police say.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.