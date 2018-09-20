The new cards will be all white.

The MTA announced Wednesday it is introducing new “gender-neutral” reduced-fare MetroCards.

In previous years, the reduced-fare cards, offered to those of 65 or older, or those with a disability, have been color-coded based on gender—red for women, blue for men.

This change will make all reduced-fare cards, regardless of gender, white.

On Twitter, the New York City Subway tweeted that this decision “is just one of our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming system for everyone.”

“We have already begun issuing these single-color cards to new reduced-fare customers or those who have lost/replaced theirs.” a spokeswoman from the MTA said, “There is no cost associated with the change.

This change comes after the MTA announced last November that it was replacing “ladies and gentlemen” with gender neutral announcements, and comes just four days after New York City passed a new bill allowing individuals to select “Gender Neutral” on birth certificates.

Those who wish to change their reduced-fare MetroCards immediately can do so free of charge by going to the MTA’s website, call 511, or visit the Customer Service Center at 3 Stone Street.