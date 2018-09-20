MTA Introduces White Reduced-Fare MetroCards in Quest to Be More Inclusive - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

MTA Introduces White Reduced-Fare MetroCards in Quest to Be More Inclusive

The white cards will replace the old red and blue gendered cards

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MTA Introduces White Reduced-Fare MetroCards in Quest to Be More Inclusive
    Twitter / NYCT Subway
    The new cards will be all white.

    What to Know

    • The MTA announced it will be introducing new “gender-neutral” reduced-fare MetroCards.

    • The reduced-fare cards, offered to those of 65 or older, or those with a disability, will all now be the same color

    • The MTA tweeted that this decision “is just one of our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming system for everyone”

    The MTA announced Wednesday it is introducing new “gender-neutral” reduced-fare MetroCards.

    In previous years, the reduced-fare cards, offered to those of 65 or older, or those with a disability, have been color-coded based on gender—red for women, blue for men.

    This change will make all reduced-fare cards, regardless of gender, white.

    On Twitter, the New York City Subway tweeted that this decision “is just one of our efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming system for everyone.”

    MTA Conductors Spill 10 Secrets of the NYC Subway System

     MTA Conductors Spill 10 Secrets of the NYC Subway System

    “We have already begun issuing these single-color cards to new reduced-fare customers or those who have lost/replaced theirs.” a spokeswoman from the MTA said, “There is no cost associated with the change.

    This change comes after the MTA announced last November that it was replacing “ladies and gentlemen” with gender neutral announcements, and comes just four days after New York City passed a new bill allowing individuals to select “Gender Neutral” on birth certificates.

    Those who wish to change their reduced-fare MetroCards immediately can do so free of charge by going to the MTA’s website, call 511, or visit the Customer Service Center at 3 Stone Street.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us