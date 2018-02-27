The dream of extending the no. 7 subway line all the way across the Hudson River to New Jersey apparently remains alive.

It was an idea first floated by then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg back in 2010, as the 7 line was still being built to the Hudson Yards station on Manhattan's West Side.

On Tuesday, Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton talked about that very idea -- extending the 7 train to New Jersey, via subway tunnel under the Hudson River from 34th Street and 11th Avenue in Manhattan all the way to Secaucus.

But it wouldn't happen until 2040, Cotton said, after the Gateway tunnel project connecting Newark and New York was completed.

Then-MTA Chair Joe Lhota shot down the idea after Bloomberg proposed it, saying he couldn't see it happening "in our lifetime" or "anybody's lifetime." He said the MTA would have to have yards in New Jersey and that there would be "pricing issues."

A subway line running under the river could cost billions.