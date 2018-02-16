Roaring Track Fire Creates Subway Nightmare in Manhattan

Video posted to Instagram showed intense orange flames leaping from inside the tunnel near the end of a subway platform as a stalled train sat nearby. (Published 2 hours ago)

A roaring track fire wreaked havoc on a half-dozen subway lines at one point Friday, forcing the MTA to detour some routes and bypass Seventh Avenue in Manhattan as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

The MTA posted about the service changes on its website shortly before 10 a.m. Northbound B, D and E trains were bypassing Seventh Avenue, and the MTA warned of anticipated delays on northbound B, C, D and E trains. That had cleared up within an hour, but signal problems in the area still hampered travel.



"The way I started my day. Fire on track, literally," user iamcromwel posted. "Safe travels, everyone!"

It's not clear what caused the track fire.