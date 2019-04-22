The MTA says it is investigating the death of a subway rider who made contact with the side of a moving train in Manhattan over the weekend. (Published 17 minutes ago)

What to Know The MTA says it is investigating the death of a subway rider who made contact with the side of a moving train in Manhattan over the weekend

It happened at the Union Square station; the MTA said; the victim apparently made contact with the car after it already traveled 100 feet

The Wall Street Journal identified the victim as 21-year-old Helen McDonald-Phalon and said it happened on the No. 6 line

The MTA says it is investigating the "horrible and very uncommon" death of a woman who died after apparently making contact with the side of a moving train in Manhattan over the weekend.

According to authorities, the woman, identified by the Wall Street Journal as 21-year-old aspiring actress Helen McDonald-Phalon, was on an uncrowded Union Square platform around 3 a.m. Saturday when she made contact with the train.

It appears the train had already been moving for more than 100 feet when she touched it, officials said, adding, "although this is currently under investigation, reviewing preliminary information, it does not appear to be a side door drag."

The Wall Street Journal said McDonald-Phalon got pinned between the subway car and the platform and ended up underneath the train. She died at the scene.

Ax Flies at Woman's Head -- and She Avoids It Like a Ninja

A woman was able dodge a rebounding ax like a ninja when it bounced off a wooden bullseye and flew back at her while she was at an ax-throwing venue. The video has been watched more than 74,500 times since it was posted to YouTube on Monday. (Credit: Cam Huber) (Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019)

The NYPD is also investigating.

According to The Journal, McDonald-Phalon had moved to the city from South Carolina to fasttrack her acting career. Her mother, Ann McDonald-Phalon, told the paper she worked at a Manhattan tech firm and recently moved to Brooklyn.

"She was an amazing, beautiful light and I'm devastated," the mother told The Journal.