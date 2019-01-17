What to Know Two young suspects have been targeting women in Manhattan subway stations, stealing their phones on platforms and trains, police say

There are five thefts in the pattern, which dates back to Dec. 10; the most recent one was Dec. 21

Police released surveillance video of the suspects; anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for two young suspects they say snatched five iPhones from five different women in Manhattan subway stations within a span of 10 days last month.

The most recent attack in the spree was Dec. 21, when cops say one of the suspects grabbed a 40-year-old woman's phone as she stood on the southbound platform of the A line in the West Broadway station. The day before that, in the middle of the morning, police say one of the suspects snatched a phone from a 23-year-old victim as her A train doors opened at West Fourth Street.

Two days earlier, on Dec. 18, a 34-year-old woman had her phone grabbed as she stood on the northbound E train platform at West 14th Street shortly before 8 p.m.

The first two thefts in the pattern were Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, when a 24-year-old woman had her phone jacked on a northbound No. 3 train at 42nd Street and a 26-year-old woman had hers taken as she walked on the B/D platform at 34th Street. It was only the latter of those two cases where police say two suspects were evidently involved; authorities say one suspect grabbed the phone but dropped it, and the other suspect picked it up. In that case, the victim managed to grab her phone back from the second suspect.

No injuries were reported in any of the five cases. Police released surveillance video of the suspects on an MTA bus (above). They're thought to be 16 or 17 years old. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.